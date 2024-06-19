“Julie X Stell: Ang Ating Tinig” concert happening this July

Julie and Stell first worked together as coaches of “The Voice Generations.” From their playful banters, to their impromptu duets, to their astounding on-stage performances – it was clear that their tandem has won the hearts of the viewers. Finally, they are teaming up for their first-ever concert together.

Regarded as two of the greatest voices of this generation, Julie and Stell are ready to showcase their range and versatility for this most awaited concert. In an interview, Julie and Stell gave a hint on what guests could expect from “JulieXStell: Ang Ating Tinig.”

“We came up with ‘Ang Ating Tinig’ because, of course, Stell and I are very excited to share with everyone our joint voices. And more importantly, for these two very special nights, sama-sama nating maririnig ang mga kantang nagbigay boses sa mga kuwento natin,” said Julie.

“Gusto talaga naming maipakita ang strength namin. So, may hula na siguro kayo kung ano ‘yung mga magiging performance namin na magpapakita nun. At the same time, wala ring masama na mag-try kami ng something new, kaya excited kami sa mga pasabog na magiging surprise sa mga manonood,” added Stell.

Tara, soundtrip tayo? Save the date and grab your tickets via TicketNet outlets nationwide or through ticketnet.com.ph .