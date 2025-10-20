Kapuso Bigtime Panalo gives away P7M worth of Christmas prizes

Bigtime Christmas prizes are heading your way, Kapuso!

GMA Network is turning up the holiday excitement as it brings back the Kapuso Bigtime Panalo this October. Now on its fourth season, the much-anticipated nationwide promo is giving away almost Php 7 million worth of prizes, with four lucky winners set to win Php 1 million each!

The Kapuso Bigtime Panalo Season 4 kicks off on October 18, and mamimili and sari-sari store owners nationwide can join by following the promo’s easy-to-join formula: justBUMILI, IPADALA, MANALO, for a chance to be one of the four lucky winners of Php 1,000,000 in the grand draw!

Plus, three winners will also take home Php 50,000 worth of Pangkabuhayan Package from Puregold. And that's not all! Daily cash prizes of Php 1,000 and weekly prizes of Php 7,500 and Php 50,000 also await lucky participants throughout the promo period.

To participate, mamimili and sari-sari store owners will only need to follow these easy-to-join mechanics: Bumili. Ipadala. Manalo!

Bumili (Buy)

Simply purchase any of the four (4) participating products: Aji-Ginisa® Flavor Seasoning Mix, Bear Brand Fortified Powdered Milk Drink, Nescafé, and Nestea Iced Tea®.

On a piece of paper, participants must write their name, age, complete home address, contact number, and handwritten signature. This information must be submitted together with the proof of purchase from any of the participating products to complete the entry.

Ipadala (Submit)

Submit the entries in any of the over 700 designated dropboxes located nationwide at Mercury Drug branches, Puregold outlets, and GMA Network TV and Radio Stations.

Manalo (Chance to Win)

Kapuso Bigtime Panalo winners will be announced weekly through Facebook Live on the official GMA Promos Facebook Page. The list of winners can also be found on facebook.com/GMAPromos and on gmanetwork.com/GMAPromos .

Adding to the excitement and festive spirit of the Kapuso Bigtime Panalo Season 4 is The Clash 2025 Grand Champion, Jong Madaliday, lending his powerhouse vocals to perform this season’s official jingle for a high-energy holiday feel. Promo period runs from October 18 to December 26, 2025. PER DOH-FDA CFRR PERMIT NO. 1323 SERIES OF 2025. PR