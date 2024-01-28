Lisa Frankenstein trailer reveal includes a Liza Soberano scene

Soberano joins Hollywood’s young A-listers in Lisa Frankenstein that stars Kathryn Newton (Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale). The movie is written by Diablo Cody (Jennifer’s Body) and directed by Zelda Williams, a coming-of-rage love story about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush who happens to be a handsome corpse.

Against all odds and after all the horrific circumstances that brought him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness, and a few missing body parts along the way.

A pre-Valentine offering, Lisa Frankenstein opens February 7 this year in cinemas nationwide.