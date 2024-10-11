Lisa’s ‘Moonlit Floor’ live performance video out now

World-renowned rapper, singer, dancer, and style icon, Lisa has shared a live performance of her latest single, “Moonlit Floor,” out now via LLOUD Co./RCA Records. Lisa released “Moonlit Floor” last week and is her third single to debut in the Top 10 Spotify Global Chart.

On the new single, Lisa showcases both her ethereal vocals and immense talent as a rapper while interpolating the 90s hit classic, “Kiss Me,” by Sixpence None The Richer. Lisa puts her own twist on the iconic song as she sings, “Kiss me, under the Paris twilight. Kiss me, out on the moonlit floor.”

“Moonlit Floor” follows the release of her latest hit singles “New Woman”, featuring Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Rosalía, and “Rockstar” which quickly propelled to the top of the charts following its release.

“Rockstar” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Global Ex. US Chart and #4 on the Billboard Global 200 weekly while debuting at #8 on Spotify’s Global Daily Chart and charting in more than 20 markets worldwide. The single also held the #1 spot in Thailand on Spotify, Lisa’s home country, for 10 consecutive days. The official music video for “Rockstar'', directed by Henry Scholfield and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, amassed an impressive 194 million views to date and hit #1 on YouTube’s global weekly chart following release.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Lisa will be performing at the highly anticipated return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show later this month in New York City.

Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) is a rapper, singer, and dancer best known as a member of the globally renowned K-pop girl group, BlackPink. Beyond her success with one of the most popular K-pop girl groups, Lisa has broken several records globally as a solo artist with singles “Lalisa” and “Money” charting in the top 10 of the Billboard Global 200 and “Money” holding the record as the longest-charting song by a solo female K-pop artist on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and on the U.K. Singles Chart. Lisa broke three Guinness World Records in 2023 as the most Instagram followers for a K-pop artist (currently at 104 million followers on the platform). Not only is Lisa the first solo K-pop winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV European Music Awards, she also took home the moonperson for Best K-Pop for her single “Rockstar” at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards and broke a new record as the first solo act to win in that category multiple times.

Outside of music, Lisa is set to star in the upcoming season of the hit HBO Original series, The White Lotus, season 3. This role will mark her major onscreen debut and is filming in her native Thailand.