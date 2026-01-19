Malaysian-Bisdak Yazmin Aziz releases first Tagalog song

Yazmin Aziz is starting 2026 with something new and deeply personal. The Malaysian- Filipino singer-songwriter officially releases her latest single, Nagpalinlang, on January 16, 2026, across all major music streaming platforms under Sony Music. The track marks a major milestone for Yazmin as her first-ever Tagalog song and comes with a feel-good, band-driven sound made for singing along while still telling a very real story.

At its heart, Nagpalinlang is about a hopeless romantic who just wanted to be loved. It speaks to missing the love-bombing, ignoring the red flags, and eventually reaching that moment of clarity where you finally choose yourself.

Instead of dwelling on heartbreak, the song focuses on realizing the truth, owning the mistake of trusting the wrong person, and deciding to walk away. It’s the kind of story that makes listeners laugh, wince, and quietly admit, “I’ve been there.”

The song doesn’t linger on drama or what came after. It’s about the decision itself, the moment you see things clearly and choose better for yourself. It’s not a breakup song; it’s a wake-up song.

Nagpalinlang also arrives at a time when love, trust, and very public breakups are constantly playing out online. While social media is filled with intense love stories and sudden endings, Yazmin takes a different approach. She keeps things grounded, honest, and self-aware, focusing on growth, accountability, and the strength it takes to leave once you recognize deception.

While the song never names names, its timing and emotional specificity have sparked quiet speculation among listeners who feel it mirrors situations they’ve been watching unfold in real time.

Musically, Nagpalinlang stands out from typical heartbreak songs. It blends emotional honesty with an upbeat, road-trip-ready band sound inspired by the storytelling style of classic and contemporary OPM bands. It’s the kind of song you blast in the car, sing loudly with friends, and laugh along to, especially when you realize you’ve been there too.

Rather than revisiting old drama, the message is simple and clear: she saw the truth and she chose to end it. If people connect the dots, Yazmin lets them and then reminds them the point isn’t the story but the lesson.

The release follows a strong wave of momentum for Yazmin at the start of 2026. She has gone viral through her comedic short-form videos and song covers, gaining attention from Filipinos around the world.