Malaysian-Bisdak Yazmin Aziz releases first Tagalog song

Yazmin Aziz is starting 2026 with something new and deeply personal. The Malaysian- Filipino singer-songwriter officially releases her latest single, Nagpalinlang, on January 16, 2026, across all major music streaming platforms under Sony Music. The track marks a major milestone for Yazmin as her first-ever Tagalog song and comes with a feel-good, band-driven sound made for singing along while still telling a very real story.
At its heart, Nagpalinlang is about a hopeless romantic who just wanted to be loved. It speaks to missing the love-bombing, ignoring the red flags, and eventually reaching that moment of clarity where you finally choose yourself.
Instead of dwelling on heartbreak, the song focuses on realizing the truth, owning the mistake of trusting the wrong person, and deciding to walk away. It’s the kind of story that makes listeners laugh, wince, and quietly admit, “I’ve been there.”
The song doesn’t linger on drama or what came after. It’s about the decision itself, the moment you see things clearly and choose better for yourself. It’s not a breakup song; it’s a wake-up song.
Nagpalinlang also arrives at a time when love, trust, and very public breakups are constantly playing out online. While social media is filled with intense love stories and sudden endings, Yazmin takes a different approach. She keeps things grounded, honest, and self-aware, focusing on growth, accountability, and the strength it takes to leave once you recognize deception.
While the song never names names, its timing and emotional specificity have sparked quiet speculation among listeners who feel it mirrors situations they’ve been watching unfold in real time.
Musically, Nagpalinlang stands out from typical heartbreak songs. It blends emotional honesty with an upbeat, road-trip-ready band sound inspired by the storytelling style of classic and contemporary OPM bands. It’s the kind of song you blast in the car, sing loudly with friends, and laugh along to, especially when you realize you’ve been there too.
Rather than revisiting old drama, the message is simple and clear: she saw the truth and she chose to end it. If people connect the dots, Yazmin lets them and then reminds them the point isn’t the story but the lesson.
The release follows a strong wave of momentum for Yazmin at the start of 2026. She has gone viral through her comedic short-form videos and song covers, gaining attention from Filipinos around the world.
Her Bisaya content, in particular, has brought in new followers, showing another side of her humor, personality, and ability to connect through shared experiences.
Nagpalinlang was written by Yazmin Aziz and Adonis Tabanda and produced by Adonis Tabanda alongside Bo Amir Iqram. The collaboration reflects Yazmin’s Malaysian-Filipino roots, drawing from OPM’s melodic warmth and emotionally direct songwriting. The song especially resonates with Filipino listeners, particularly those who can laugh at themselves for the wrong choices they made while in love, reclaim their self-worth, and choose to walk away from situations that no longer feel right.
The single also comes on the heels of a major year for Yazmin. In 2025, she represented Malaysia as the only Southeast Asian representative at the Silk Way Star Singing Competition, ranking first for the most episodes aired across six international television networks.
She was recognized as one of Malaysia’s Top 30 Women of Excellence and received the Canadian Global Awards for Creatives and Creators. That same year, she performed at the Asean Summit with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, singing in five languages, and was selected to perform for the Asean–US Leaders event during the official visit of President Donald Trump to Malaysia.
A familiar face within the Filipino community in Malaysia, Yazmin continues to grow her international presence. She is currently working on new music with Jay R, widely known as the Philippines’ King of R&B, and has upcoming performances in Cebu City this January and Dubai this February.
With Nagpalinlang, Yazmin Aziz leaves listeners with a simple but powerful reminder: deception happens, but staying is a choice, and so is leaving. Filled with honesty, humor, healing, and OPM-inspired storytelling, the song is for anyone who learned to walk away with clarity and self-respect. It’s the kind of honesty that sparks conversation without needing explanations.
Nagpalinlang is available January 16, 2026, on all major music streaming platforms.
About Yazmin Aziz
Yazmin Aziz is a Malaysian-Filipino singer-songwriter, content creator, and host whose
career spans music, digital media, and high-profile international performances. Known for her powerful vocals, multilingual abilities, and emotionally honest storytelling, Yazmin has
built a global following through both her music and her viral digital content, including her
widely recognized tagline “Besprenn.”
Beyond competitions, Yazmin has performed for royalties, heads of state, and diplomatic
events around the world. Her notable appearances include singing at the Asean Summit
Gala Dinner with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra in five languages, performing
during the official visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and being selected as an understudy performer for the Asean-US Leaders event during the official visit of President Donald Trump to Malaysia.
She has also performed at major international events across the United States, Europe, and Asia, including Monte Carlo Fashion Week.
Yazmin’s early career included several moments that placed her firmly in the public eye. In 2016, a live performance unexpectedly became a widely reported duet with former President Rodrigo Duterte, drawing regional media attention and introducing her to a broader audience. Around the same period, she became a familiar face on Philippine media through appearances and performances, including on Asap, marking a formative chapter in her rise within the entertainment industry.
In addition to her music career, Yazmin is a former news correspondent for ABS-CBN’s
TFC News, and holds a strong academic background in Communication and Media Studies. Her ability to bridge cultures is reflected not only in her performances but also in her online presence, where her comedic content, song covers, and Bisaya-language videos have resonated with Filipinos worldwide, helping her amass over 1.9 million followers on TikTok. PR