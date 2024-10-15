‘MANTRA’, JENNIE’s newest single and music video out now

“Mantra” ignites her next phase as an unapologetic and undeniable statement song. Between a hard-hitting bass line and bold beat, she confidently proclaims, “Sometimes girls just gotta have fun.” Accompanied by a stunning visual, the song definitely has all the makings of a blockbuster.

Regarding the LA-centric video, she added, “It reflects the main theme of female empowerment and confidence. It was important for the overall vision to be consistent, and I love how it turned out. I’m so excited to finally put it out there.”

“Mantra” arrives as the first song from JENNIE’s forthcoming solo album under the newly minted partnership of Columbia Records ODDATELIER.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2016, JENNIE has impacted culture and made history via her music, acting, fashion, and entrepreneurship. The world initially met her during 2016 as one-fourth of powerhouse BlackPink, breaking countless records such as becoming “the only Korean band to headline Coachella,” “the highest-charting female Korean act on the US Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200” and their ‘Born Pink World Tour’ being the highest-grossing concert tour by a female group and Asian act in history.

Renowned for her inimitable style and elite fashion sense, she has graced the covers of countless publications (Vogue, Rolling Stone, Elle, and more) and collaborated with everyone from Chanel to Adidas to Beats to Gentle Monster. She is a frequent attendee of the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week with the multiple brands she works with.

At the helm of her very own record label and entertainment company ODDATELIER, JENNIE has commenced her next creative chapter. PR