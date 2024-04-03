Marian Rivera returns to GMA Prime

“What makes us human is not our mind but our heart, not our ability to think but our ability to love.”

All Hail the Queen! Beginning April 1, Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera marks her much-anticipated comeback on GMA Prime.

Under the helm of award-winning director Zig Dulay, “My Guardian Alien” showcases the long-awaited tandem and undeniable chemistry of Marian as Katherine and bankable leading man Gabby Concepcion as Carlos. Together with Raphael Landicho as Doy, the lead stars explore the feel-good and magical story of the Soriano family.

Taking the out-of-this-world program to another level of entertainment is Max Collins as Venus, a business partner of the Sorianos and Katherine’s mortal enemy.

Completing the star-studded cast are Gabby Eigenmann as Dr. Ceph, a psychiatrist and Carlos’ good-humored friend; Marissa Delgado as Nova, Katherine’s domineering mother-in-law; Kiray Celis as Marites, the talkative yet reliable helper of the Sorianos; Josh Ford as Aries, a nonchalant teenager who works at the farm of Soriano family; Caitlyn Stave as Halley, the smart and independent sister of Venus; Christian Antolin as Sputnik, a former gang member-turned-loyal caretaker of Soriano’s farm.

The Kapuso Primetime Queen is set to again prove her unparalleled acting prowess in this family drama with a touch of sci-fi fantasy. “My Guardian Alien” revolves around the story of Katherine’s happy, doting, and ideal family. However, their peaceful life will turn upside down when a shooting incident kills Katherine. This leaves Carlos and Doy devastated.

One night at the funeral, a mysterious pod accidentally falls on Earth. It contains an alien, which suddenly takes the form of the dead Katherine.

Will Carlos and Doy accept this strange woman who looks exactly like their lost loved one? What is the alien’s mission on the planet? How can she fit into the world of humans where there is love and emotions?

The program is produced by the award-winning GMA Entertainment Group headed by Senior Vice President Lilybeth G. Rasonable; Vice President for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy; Assistant Vice President for Drama Helen Rose S. Sese; Program Manager Edlyn Tallada-Abuel; and Executive Producer Shielyn Atienza.

The show’s creative team is composed of Creative Director Aloy Adlawan; Content Development Consultant Ricky Lee; Creative Consultant Agnes Uligan; Head Writer Anna Aleta Nadela; and Writers Onay Sales-Camero and Geng de los Reyes-Delgado.

“My Guardian Alien” is set to touch the hearts of viewers beginning April 1, weeknights at 8:50 p.m. on GMA Prime. The program also has a delayed telecast on GTV at 10:50 p.m. PR