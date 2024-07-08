Marupok A+ on Ayala Malls Cinemas

Playing Beanie, a playful yet twisted director who is heavily involved in the Janzen-Theo affair, is Maris Racal. The Pinoy Big Brother alumnus is known today for her breakthrough role as Irene Young-Tiu in the ABS-CBN Netflix series "Can’t Buy Me Love".

Ayala Malls Cinemas continues to showcase internationally-acclaimed and culturally relevant local titles to moviegoers across the country with “Marupok A+.” Initially shown at last year’s Cinemalaya, dive into the mystery of “Marupok A+,” showing exclusively at Ayala Malls Cinemas starting July 10.

