Marupok A+ on Ayala Malls Cinemas

Ayala Malls Cinemas exclusively brings another acclaimed Filipino film to the theaters with “Marupok A+.” Directed by Quark Henares and starring EJ Jallorina, Royce Cabrera, and Maris Racal, the film centers around the use of catfishing in the online dating world.
When Janzen Torres (EJ Jallorina), a transgender woman, matches with Theo Balmacenda (Royce Cabrera), it seems that love is right around the corner, but she soon learns that not everything is what it seems, and Theo might be luring her into something dangerous.
The cast includes EJ Jallorina, who started out as a child star in the hit TV show "Goin’ Bulilit", and star of the tv shows and films such as "Marry Me, Marry You" and "Mamu, and a Mother Too". Identifying as a transgender person, she was part of Preview’s iconic Pride cover for June 2024.
Royce, meanwhile, had his breakout role in the 2019 Cinemalaya film "Fucbois" and went on to portray significant roles in the GMA TV series "Makiling", "Lilet Matias, Attorney At Law", "The Write One" and "Widows' War".
Playing Beanie, a playful yet twisted director who is heavily involved in the Janzen-Theo affair, is Maris Racal. The Pinoy Big Brother alumnus is known today for her breakthrough role as Irene Young-Tiu in the ABS-CBN Netflix series "Can’t Buy Me Love".
Ayala Malls Cinemas continues to showcase internationally-acclaimed and culturally relevant local titles to moviegoers across the country with “Marupok A+.” Initially shown at last year’s Cinemalaya, dive into the mystery of “Marupok A+,” showing exclusively at Ayala Malls Cinemas starting July 10.
Immersive movie experience at Ayala Malls Cinemas
Ayala Malls Cinemas is known for enhancing the movie-watching experience with their state-of-the-art facilities, including plush seating, generous legroom, cutting-edge laser projections, and superior audio technologies like Dolby Sound and Dolby Atmos. This ensures that viewers enjoy the film in the best possible environment, making each screening an immersive and enjoyable experience.
In addition to their exclusive screenings, Ayala Malls Cinemas is committed to bringing diverse movie content to cater to all types of moviegoers. Their programming includes a wide range of genres, from mainstream blockbusters to critically acclaimed indie films, ensuring that there is something for everyone. This dedication to variety is evident in their recent lineup, which has featured everything from family-friendly adventures and animated films to gripping dramas and intense action movies.
Ayala Malls Cinemas’ commitment to diversity and quality in their movie selections ensures that they remain a top destination for film lovers in the Philippines. For more information on screening schedules and to book tickets, movie enthusiasts are encouraged to visit the Ayala Malls Cinemas and pages andAyala Malls Zing Plus members can get extra perks as they can earn double Zing points when they use their Zing-linked credit card or GCash to purchase movie tickets at the Ayala Malls Cinema ticket booth or at. PR