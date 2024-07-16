Meet the Affiliate Creators who have found success on TikTok Shop

Scentsations Collections PH ( scentsations2.0 )

Meet Cyrene Pacana, a beauty enthusiast and full-time content creator who kicked off her adventure by going live on TikTok Shop. Back in June 2023, she unveiled her brand, Scentsations Collections PH, showcasing unique scents and perfumes straight out of Cebu. Thanks to her hustle, the brand clocked in an impressive average of PHP 100,000 in monthly sales, streaming 7 times a week for 16 hours each stream.

“TikTok offers this unique feature called Shoppertainment, which makes the platform engaging to its users. Besides TikTok's current popularity, it also serves as an excellent marketing platform to grow the business since it has a wider audience reach compared to other platforms,” Cyrene expressed.

Cyrene’s transition from a full-time employee to a successful affiliate creator and seller is a testament to the growth opportunities offered by the TikTok Affiliate Program.

“As I got introduced to the TikTok Affiliate program, I experienced financial freedom. It was a game changer since the transition from being a full-time company worker to being a full-time content creator and seller onTikTok was a roller coaster ride. For aspiring entrepreneurs out there who dream of success, perseverance and continuity are key. Just continue what you are doing, and everything will be all worth it in the end,” she added.