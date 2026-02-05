Nothing’s About to Happen to Us… until MITSKI comes to Manila! From quiet confessions whispered over trembling guitars to stadium-sized anthems of longing and self-reckoning, MITSKI has built a career out of telling the truth, no matter how uncomfortable, tender, or devastating it may be.

This 2026, the acclaimed singer-songwriter enters a bold new chapter with the release of her eighth studio album, Nothing’s About to Happen to Me, and brings that era to life on stage with her first-ever concert in the Philippines, presented by PULP Live World.

MITSKI “Nothing’s About to Happen to Me” in MANILA will take place on July 14, 2026, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, marking a long-awaited moment for Filipino fans.

MITSKI began her career by self-releasing her first two albums, Lush (2012) and Retired from Sad, New Career in Business (2013) while attending college. Her breakout came with Bury Me at Makeout Creek (2014), a raw, guitar-driven record that established her as a powerful new voice in indie music.

MITSKI’s artistry continued to evolve with critically acclaimed albums such as Puberty 2 (2016) and Be the Cowboy (2018), the latter earning widespread commercial success and cementing her global reputation. Songs like “Nobody,” “Washing Machine Heart,” and “Your Best American Girl” became cultural touchstones, praised for their emotional honesty and sharp storytelling.

Her reach expanded even further with later releases, including the globally adored track “My Love Mine All Mine,” which became one of her most widely known songs to date. Beloved for its tender vulnerability and timeless melody, the song introduced Mitski to an even broader audience worldwide, solidifying her ability to create music that feels both deeply personal and universally felt. Across every era, MITSKI has remained unmistakably herself, an artist unafraid to sit with discomfort and turn vulnerability into power.

In 2026, MITSKI releases her highly anticipated eighth studio album, Nothing’s About to Happen to Me, out February 27. The album introduces a new era for the artist, led by its first single and music video, “Where’s My Phone?”, offering a glimpse into the album’s introspective yet striking sonic direction.