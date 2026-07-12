Moana comes alive at SM Lanang Cinema

Disney's beloved Moana returns to the big screen in a live-action reimagining that brings the vibrant island of Motunui to life with breathtaking cinematography. While, for me, the 2016 animated classic remains unmatched in heart and charm, the live-action adaptation impresses with its stunning visuals, faithfully recreating the colorful world that captivated audiences nearly a decade ago.

Although not a fan of his acting, but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson delivered a performance that does justice to the fan-favorite demigod Maui character with his trademark charisma and humor.

Leading the film is newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana. Although her portrayal does not quite capture the same spark as the animated heroine, her powerful singing voice beautifully echoes the magic of Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in two animated films -- Moana and Moana 2.

Lagaʻaia, daughter of actor Jay Lagaʻaia -- known for portraying Captain Typho in the Star Wars prequels, previously appeared in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart before taking on Disney's iconic heroine.