Movie Review: 'Miller's Girl' is an airless, cold affair that fails to spark

“You’re not a writer,” his wife baits him. “You chose to be a teacher. Why would I see you as anything else?” She's played by Dagmara Domińczyk, a half-drawn woman who is constantly working, prickly and hurtful. To prove that she's wise, she uses words like “vituperation.”

Our unhappy Miller begins spending more and more time with his prize student, awakened by her writing skills and her apparent interest in him. “You’re exceptionally talented,” he tells her. Her hunger for approval almost bursts through the screen.

They sit around and quote memorized passages of each others' work to the other. “You do see me and I see you,” she tells him. There are as many red flags waving as during hurricane season.

“Teenage girls are dangerous,” his wife says. “They’re full of emotional violence and vituperation. I hope you know what you’re doing.” He doesn't.