Movies coming to Prime Video in May

This summer, slouch on your couch and take a much-needed break while watching new movie releases on Prime Video. Here are the new movie releases for May 2026:





Quezon

May 2026

A historical drama on Manuel L. Quezon’s political rise during the American occupation, as he battles rivals and ultimately faces Emilio Aguinaldo in the 1935 presidential elections, reshaping Philippine politics through charm, strategy, and power. The third installment in the Bayaniverse trilogy.