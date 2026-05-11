Movies coming to Prime Video in May

This summer, slouch on your couch and take a much-needed break while watching new movie releases on Prime Video. Here are the new movie releases for May 2026:
Quezon
May 2026
A historical drama on Manuel L. Quezon’s political rise during the American occupation, as he battles rivals and ultimately faces Emilio Aguinaldo in the 1935 presidential elections, reshaping Philippine politics through charm, strategy, and power. The third installment in the Bayaniverse trilogy.
No Place to Be Single
May 8, 2026
In an idyllic Tuscan town, Belvedere in Chianti, everyone is either coupled up or searching for their soulmate — everyone except Elisa (Matilde Gioli), a single mother raising her teenage daughter (Margherita Rebeggiani) and running the Le Giuggiole estate with her sister Giada (Amanda Campana) and mother Mariana (Cecilia Dazzi). The return of Michele (Cristiano Caccamo), a childhood friend she lost touch with years ago, turns her life upside down and awakens new and unexpected feelings. But Michele, a successful financial consultant with a life built on professional and romantic conquests, hasn't returned by chance: when his uncle, the owner of Le Giuggiole, passes away suddenly leaving the estate to him and his brother Carlo (Sebastiano Pigazzi), he sees the perfect opportunity to sell and secure a long-awaited promotion. Elisa, on the other hand, dreams of transforming the estate into the farm she has always envisioned, but Michele could put everything at risk.
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War
May 20, 2026
In this new film, Jack Ryan is reluctantly thrust back into the world of espionage when an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, forcing him to confront a rogue black-ops unit, and the clock is ticking. Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Michael Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce), their combined experience the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move. Backed by an unlikely new partner – razor-sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) – Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest – making this the most personal, high-stakes mission any of them have ever faced.