Movies in August 2024

August 7 - It Ends With Us (Columbia Pictures)
Cast: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate
Directed by: Justin Baldoni
“It Ends With Us”, the first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen, tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. When Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.
August 21 - Harold and the Purple Crayon (Columbia Pictures)
Cast: Zachary Levi, Jemaine Clement, Alfred Molina, Zooey Deschanel
Directed by: Carlos Saldanha
Inside of his book, adventurous Harold (Zachary Levi) can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book’s pages and into the physical world, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life – and that his trusty purple crayon may set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible. When the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of Harold and his friends’ creativity to save both the real world and his own. “Harold and the Purple Crayon” is the first film adaptation of the beloved children’s classic that has captivated young readers for decades.
August 21 - Blink Twice (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Stars: Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Adria Arjona, Christian Slater, Geena Davis
Directed by: Zoë Kravitz
When tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.
August 28 - Look Back (Encore Films)
Voice cast: Yumi Kawai, Mizuki Yoshida
Directed by: Kiyotaka Oshiyama
Based on the award-winning manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, creator of “Chainsaw Man.” “Look Back” is a heart-wrenching and impactful story of growing up, a story about the overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto, who couldn’t be more different. Their love of drawing manga is the one thing connecting these contrary girls. One day, however, something happens to them that shatters everything…
*Schedules are subject to change without prior notice.*