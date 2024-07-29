Movies in August 2024

#LookBack

Based on the award-winning manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, creator of “Chainsaw Man.” “Look Back” is a heart-wrenching and impactful story of growing up, a story about the overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto, who couldn’t be more different. Their love of drawing manga is the one thing connecting these contrary girls. One day, however, something happens to them that shatters everything…

