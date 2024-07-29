Movies, shows to stream this week

New shows to stream

— What would happen if the cast of “Love Island” caught the plague while sequestered in their villa? That’s one way to describe “The Decameron” on Netflix, a black comedy set in Florence, Italy. Loosely based on stories from the 14th century, a collection of misfits end up hiding out and partying through the 1348 pandemic at a countryside villa. The eight-part series, debuting Thursday, stars comedy pros like Tony Hale, Zosia Mamet and Saoirse-Monica Jackson in a romp full of sex, booze, love and mortality.

— Fashion and music intersect in the new competition series “Dress My Tour” for Hulu. Hosted by Kate Upton, 11 contestants are challenged with designing looks for a different recording artist each episode who will judge their creations. The musicians who take part include JoJo Siwa, Toni Braxton and Ty Dolla $ign. The winner gets $100,000. “Dress My Tour” premieres Tuesday.

— We’ve seen Wayne Brady in front of the camera as an actor, comedian and host of “Let’s Make a Deal.” Now, he’s inviting cameras into his life off-screen with a reality series following his unconventional, blended family. Brady, who came out as pansexual last year, co-parents daughter Maīle’ Masako Brady with his ex-wife and business partner, Mandie Taketa. Taketa has moved on with partner Jason Fordham and the two have a young son, Sundance-Isamu. Brady is the godfather of the boy and helping to raise him. “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” premieres on Freeform on Wednesday and will stream next day on Hulu.