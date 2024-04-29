Movies to watch in May 2024

Stars: Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult

Directed by: Mark Dindal

Trailer

Garfield, the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

