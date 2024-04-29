Movies to watch in May 2024

May 1 - The Fall Guy (Universal Pictures International)
Stars: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham
Directed by: David Leitch
He’s a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?
May 1 - Tarot (Columbia Pictures)
Stars: Jacob Batalon, Avantika, Harriet Slater, Adain Bradley
Directed by: Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg
When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings – never use someone else’s deck – they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings.
May 15 - IF (Paramount Pictures)
Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming; with the voices of Steve Carell, George Cloonney, Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively, Emily Blunt
Directed by: John Krasinski
From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends – and what she does with that superpower – as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.
May 15 - Monkey Man (Universal Pictures International)
Stars: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala
Directed by: Dev Patel
Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.
May 15 - Back to Black (Universal Pictures International; Ayala exclusive)
Stars: Marisa Abela, Jack O'Connell
Directed by: Sam Taylor-Johnson
A celebration of the most iconic – and much missed – homegrown star of the 21st century, Back to Black tells the extraordinary tale of Amy Winehouse. Painting a vivid, vibrant picture of the Camden streets she called home and capturing the struggles of global fame, Back to Black honors Amy’s artistry, wit, and honesty, as well as trying to understand her demons. An unflinching look at the modern celebrity machine and a powerful tribute to a once-in-a-generation talent.
May 22 - Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Stars: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth
Directed by: George Miller
As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.
May 29 - The Garfield Movie (Columbia Pictures)
Stars: Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult
Directed by: Mark Dindal
Garfield, the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.
