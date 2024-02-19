Multi-awarded film ‘Poor Things’ hits Ph Cinemas

BRACE yourselves for a fun and quirky cinematic experience and an extraordinary Valentine celebration with Searchlight Pictures’ latest dark comedy offering, Poor Things.
This cinematic gem recently won the Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture for Emma Stone.
The critically acclaimed movie has also garnered 11 Academy Award nominations for 2024, including Best Picture, Best Director for Yorgos Lanthimos, Best Actress for Stone, Best Supporting Actor for Mark Ruffalo, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Tony McNamara, in addition to 11 British Academy Film Awards nominations.
Its stellar ensemble cast features Stone, Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael.
Adapted from the renowned novel by Alasdair Gray, Poor Things chronicles the fantastical transformation of Bella Baxter (played by Stone), a young woman who has been brought back to life. Set in Victorian Glasgow, she finds herself under the protection of the ingenious and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (portrayed by Dafoe). Eager to embrace knowledge, she gladly joins Duncan Wedderburn (played by Ruffalo), a charismatic and indulgent lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across continents to explore, learn, and evolve.
With her yearning to free herself from the societal constraints of her era and her desire to live through experiences the world has to offer, how will Bella confront the shifting tides and what changes in her mindset will these bring?
Blending a unique mix of drama, romance, and grim humor, Poor Things delves into the nature of humanity, challenging viewers to reflect on the complexities of self-discovery, unconventional alliances, and the passionate commitment to break barriers and shatter the glass ceiling.
