Multi-awarded film ‘Poor Things’ hits Ph Cinemas

Adapted from the renowned novel by Alasdair Gray, Poor Things chronicles the fantastical transformation of Bella Baxter (played by Stone), a young woman who has been brought back to life. Set in Victorian Glasgow, she finds herself under the protection of the ingenious and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (portrayed by Dafoe). Eager to embrace knowledge, she gladly joins Duncan Wedderburn (played by Ruffalo), a charismatic and indulgent lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across continents to explore, learn, and evolve.

With her yearning to free herself from the societal constraints of her era and her desire to live through experiences the world has to offer, how will Bella confront the shifting tides and what changes in her mindset will these bring?