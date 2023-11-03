Music lovers flock to 1st ever Aurora Music Fest

AMID the heavy traffic going to Crocodile Park, music lovers still flock to the first-ever Davao Aurora Music Fest on October 28, 2023.

People coming from Tagum City, Digos City, and even as far as General Santos City went to the music fest to sing along and marvel at the hot air balloons.

Before the main musical attraction, about eight hot air balloons flew through the sky which provided an Instagrammable scenery for the visitors and audience. Each of the guests was looking for that perfect angle for perfect photos to upload to their social media accounts.

Once the balloons were afloat, three DJs entertained the audience with their rave-like music.

As the night crept in, the excitement grew for it was time for the first artist to take over the stage and officially start the music fest with the ceremonial lighting of the hot air balloon.

The crowd started a countdown from ten and by the time it reached zero the hot air balloons soared into the night sky with an explosion of colors.