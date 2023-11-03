Music lovers flock to 1st ever Aurora Music Fest

AMID the heavy traffic going to Crocodile Park, music lovers still flock to the first-ever Davao Aurora Music Fest on October 28, 2023.
People coming from Tagum City, Digos City, and even as far as General Santos City went to the music fest to sing along and marvel at the hot air balloons.
Before the main musical attraction, about eight hot air balloons flew through the sky which provided an Instagrammable scenery for the visitors and audience. Each of the guests was looking for that perfect angle for perfect photos to upload to their social media accounts.
Once the balloons were afloat, three DJs entertained the audience with their rave-like music.
As the night crept in, the excitement grew for it was time for the first artist to take over the stage and officially start the music fest with the ceremonial lighting of the hot air balloon.
The crowd started a countdown from ten and by the time it reached zero the hot air balloons soared into the night sky with an explosion of colors.
While witnessing the wonderful display, the crowd was treated to the performance of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artist Adie. They could not stop gushing over the songs of Adie, which are packed with emotions that could pierce through your heart. The audience could not even contain their feelings shouting “I love you, Adie” while he sang. Some of the songs that Adie sang are Magica, Dungaw, Kabado, and Tahanan.
In between performances, the music-goers could not hide their blushing faces as couples young and old were flashed onto the big screen for the ‘Kiss Cam’. Each couple obliged the audience with a kiss on the lips, forehead, or cheeks.
Following Adie is the former keyboardist and vocalist of Up Dharma Down (UDD), Armi Millare. This is the first time that Millare is performing in Davao as a solo artist, and she took this opportunity to introduce her new album by singing some of its songs. But what the crowd was waiting for was for her to sing one of the most loved songs of UDD, Tadhana. Millare obliged the request of the crowd but asked them to sing it with all their heart and they did.
Apart from the kiss cam, food stalls were installed inside the concert venue so that the audience could have their fill while they were enjoying the performances. There was an array of food choices such as sandwiches, barbecue, and even alcoholic beverages.
After the soul-wrecking session with Millare, the audience had a 180-degree switch as OPM icon Rico Blanco turned the stage upside down with his pop-rock hits. Blanco set the mood with his song Antukin which is then followed by performances of his songs Elesi, Umaaraw Umuulan, 214, and Your Universe. Blanco even jokingly said that he did not bring Nena with him, referring to Maris Racal, his girlfriend.
Last to take on the stage is Ben and Ben as they kicked off their performance with Langyang Pag-Ibig Yan. The band expressed their delight over being able to perform in Davao again. They then sang their songs Paninindigan Kita, Could Be Something, Sa Susunod na Habangbuhay, Ride Home, and ended their set with Pipiliin Ka. But the audience wanted more hence, they performed another two songs which are Maybe the Nights and Kathang Isip.
The audience ended the night with their hearts and stomachs full from the experience of the first-ever Davao Aurora Music Fest. Despite it being difficult going to and from the venue other music-lovers were forced to hitchhike on private vehicles. The experience was worth it for they get to witness their favorite artists, and the memory will live on in their mind rent-free from this point onwards. RGP