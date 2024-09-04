Must-follow TikTok LIVE Creators

Social media personality and Philippine Idol Season 2 runner-up Rosalie Avila, better known as Ryssi, has leveraged TikTok LIVE to showcase her musical talents. With her passion for singing and a dream to provide a better life for her son, Ryssi's journey on TikTok has been nothing short of transformative.

“TikTok LIVE opened doors I never thought possible. It showcased my talent and gave me recognition, not only winning the hearts of the judges but also the support of an incredible fan base,” says Ryss. Through TikTok LIVE, she was able to reach a wider audience and connect with fans in real-time.

Winning first place in the LIVE FEST Community Highlight Awards was a pivotal moment for Ryssi. It opened doors to international opportunities, proving that TikTok LIVE can be a launchpad for bigger dreams. “I've met a lot of people who love and support me. Being a single parent and breadwinner, TikTok LIVE has made a huge impact on my life. This journey has not only allowed me to fulfill my dreams but has given me the means to provide a better future for my son, Angel. I can give him the education and opportunities I never had growing up.,” she says.