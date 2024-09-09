NCAA commences its centennial season on GMA this Sept 7

WITH a century of growth and excellence, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) – the country’s first athletic collegiate league – is set to inspire legacies of sportsmanship, competitiveness, hope, valor, camaraderie, and power as it formally kicks off Season 100 this September 7 via its home and official broadcast partner GMA Network.

Live from the Mall of Asia Arena, the “NCAA Siglo Uno: Inspiring Legacies Opening Ceremony” brings together anew the 10 member schools led by Season 100 host Lyceum of the Philippines University.

Season 100 Policy Board President Atty. Roberto Laurel of Lyceum of the Philippines University highlighted the NCAA’s achievement in producing individuals who have made a mark in the country’s sports industry.

“Ten decades have passed and the NCAA continues to grow and flourish, remaining strong and resilient. The country’s first athletic collegiate league has already produced many icons and legends who exemplify the league’s 100 years of excellence in sports. As we celebrate the centennial season this year, we recognize everyone who is part of the journey – from those who have inspired legacies in the past 10 decades to those who continue to strive for sportsmanship today and tomorrow. Expect this season to be the most exciting yet,” said Atty. Laurel.

In full support of NCAA Season 100 are the members of the Policy Board namely Mr. Francisco Paulino V. Cayco of Arellano University; Fr. Raymund P. Fernando Jose, OP of Colegio de San Juan de Letran; Br. Edmundo L. Fernandez, FSC of De La Salle-College of St. Benilde; Dr. Jose Paulo E. Campos of Emilio Aguinaldo College; Dr. Vincent K. Fabella of José Rizal University; Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo of Mapúa University; Fr. Aloysius Ma. A. Maranan, OSB of San Beda University; Fr. Rafael B. Pecson, OAR of San Sebastian College-Recoletos; and Dr. Anthony Jose M. Tamayo of the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.

NCAA Season 100 Management Committee Chairman Hercules Callanta of Lyceum of the Philippines University expressed his excitement for this season and underscored the importance of every school’s support to the NCAA.

“We are thrilled to showcase to everyone what is in store for them in this historic centennial year of the NCAA. It is also important for schools to support the NCAA, as the league promotes the development and nurturing of character and lifelong skills that can be used by the youth even when they have become professionals,” expressed Callanta.

Callanta is joined by members of the NCAA Management Committee: Mr. Peter S. Cayco of Arellano University; Fr. Victor C. Calvo, Jr., OP of Colegio de San Juan de Letran; Mr. Manuel Raymund A. Castellano of De La Salle-College of St. Benilde; Dr. Lorenzo C. Lorenzo of Emilio Aguinaldo College; Mr. Efren Y. Supan of José Rizal University; Mr. Melchor P. Divina of Mapúa University; Atty. Jonas D. Cabochan of San Beda University; Fr. Virgilio M. Paredes Jr., OAR of San Sebastian College-Recoletos; and Mr. Francisco P. Gusi, Jr. of University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.