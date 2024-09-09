NCAA commences its centennial season on GMA this Sept 7

WITH a century of growth and excellence, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) – the country’s first athletic collegiate league – is set to inspire legacies of sportsmanship, competitiveness, hope, valor, camaraderie, and power as it formally kicks off Season 100 this September 7 via its home and official broadcast partner GMA Network.
Live from the Mall of Asia Arena, the “NCAA Siglo Uno: Inspiring Legacies Opening Ceremony” brings together anew the 10 member schools led by Season 100 host Lyceum of the Philippines University.
Season 100 Policy Board President Atty. Roberto Laurel of Lyceum of the Philippines University highlighted the NCAA’s achievement in producing individuals who have made a mark in the country’s sports industry.
“Ten decades have passed and the NCAA continues to grow and flourish, remaining strong and resilient. The country’s first athletic collegiate league has already produced many icons and legends who exemplify the league’s 100 years of excellence in sports. As we celebrate the centennial season this year, we recognize everyone who is part of the journey – from those who have inspired legacies in the past 10 decades to those who continue to strive for sportsmanship today and tomorrow. Expect this season to be the most exciting yet,” said Atty. Laurel.
In full support of NCAA Season 100 are the members of the Policy Board namely Mr. Francisco Paulino V. Cayco of Arellano University; Fr. Raymund P. Fernando Jose, OP of Colegio de San Juan de Letran; Br. Edmundo L. Fernandez, FSC of De La Salle-College of St. Benilde; Dr. Jose Paulo E. Campos of Emilio Aguinaldo College; Dr. Vincent K. Fabella of José Rizal University; Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo of Mapúa University; Fr. Aloysius Ma. A. Maranan, OSB of San Beda University; Fr. Rafael B. Pecson, OAR of San Sebastian College-Recoletos; and Dr. Anthony Jose M. Tamayo of the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.
NCAA Season 100 Management Committee Chairman Hercules Callanta of Lyceum of the Philippines University expressed his excitement for this season and underscored the importance of every school’s support to the NCAA.
“We are thrilled to showcase to everyone what is in store for them in this historic centennial year of the NCAA. It is also important for schools to support the NCAA, as the league promotes the development and nurturing of character and lifelong skills that can be used by the youth even when they have become professionals,” expressed Callanta.
Callanta is joined by members of the NCAA Management Committee: Mr. Peter S. Cayco of Arellano University; Fr. Victor C. Calvo, Jr., OP of Colegio de San Juan de Letran; Mr. Manuel Raymund A. Castellano of De La Salle-College of St. Benilde; Dr. Lorenzo C. Lorenzo of Emilio Aguinaldo College; Mr. Efren Y. Supan of José Rizal University; Mr. Melchor P. Divina of Mapúa University; Atty. Jonas D. Cabochan of San Beda University; Fr. Virgilio M. Paredes Jr., OAR of San Sebastian College-Recoletos; and Mr. Francisco P. Gusi, Jr. of University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.
Home of the NCAA since Season 96, GMA Network’s wide reach enables viewers across the Philippines to catch all the action via free-to-air channels GMA and GTV. The games are streamed on the NCAA Philippines website (), the NCAA Philippines Facebook page and YouTube channel, and GMA Sports' Facebook and X pages. Global Pinoys can catch the opening ceremony live on GMA international channels GMA Pinoy TV and GMA News TV while succeeding games can be viewed live via GMA News TV.
“GMA Network is both proud and honored to be part of the centennial season of the NCAA. The league has remained resilient and true to its core, transcending borders and inspiring legacies over the past decades. As the broadcast partner and home of the NCAA, we look forward to making this historic season truly remarkable and unforgettable, not just for the 10-member schools of the athletic association, but also for its supporters and viewers watching on TV and streaming, across the Philippines and overseas,” said Senior Vice President and Head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.
Stars in the opening ceremony
The “NCAA Siglo Uno: Inspiring Legacies Opening Ceremony” treats viewers and sports enthusiasts with an exciting, star-studded Saturday afternoon.
Hosting the event is no less than GMA Synergy sportscaster and “24 Oras” “Game Changer” segment host Martin Javier, together with Sparkle artists Lexi Gonzales, Michael Sager, and Faith da Silva.
Entertaining the crowd is the electrifying performance of SB19’s Justin De Dios.
Meanwhile, performing the NCAA Season 100 theme song, “Own the Future,” is P-pop’s Female Alphas G22.
Catch the much-awaited opening of the historic NCAA Season 100 this September 7, 12 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena with telecasts on GMA and Heart of Asia (HOA) on September 8, 10:05 a.m.
Action-packed games this season
This season, fans should look forward to the action-packed games of the 10 competing teams of the Men’s Basketball tournament: Arellano Chiefs, Benilde Blazers, EAC Generals, JRU Heavy Bombers, Letran Knights, LPU Pirates, Mapúa Cardinals, Perpetual Altas, San Beda Red Lions, and SSC-R Golden Stags.
After the opening ceremony, the much-awaited NCAA Season 100 Men’s Basketball tournament follows.
This season’s host school Lyceum of the Philippines University faces San Beda University at 2:30 p.m. The second game sees the College of Saint Benilde Blazers going against the Mapúa Cardinals at 5 p.m.
The NCAA Centennial Season further promises action-packed events in the Women’s and Men’s Volleyball, Taekwondo, Badminton, Table Tennis, Swimming, Street Dance, Beach Volleyball, Juniors’ Basketball, Football, Lawn Tennis, Volleyball Fiesta, Soft Tennis, 3x3, Track and Field, and Cheerleading.
Tickets for the September 7 games are available via or on-site at the Mall of Asia Arena Ticket Booth.
Catch the NCAA Season 100 action as GTV and HOA air the live games on Tuesdays, and Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; and Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. PR