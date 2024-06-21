Netflix unveils ‘Outside’ starring Sid Lucero, Beauty Gonzales

The title was unveiled in the recently concluded Netflix APAC Southeast Asia Showcase in Fairmont Jakarta, Indonesia, where award-winning filmmaker and content director Carlo Ledesma joined a panel alongside other creatives and Netflix content heads from Thailand and Indonesia to discuss the future of storytelling in the region.

Outside follows a family’s quest for refuge amidst a zombie outbreak that has ravaged their community—until old traumas resurface to threaten their very survival.

Outside’s director Carlo Ledesma, a Filipino-Australian filmmaker, earned acclaim for his thesis feature The Haircut, which clinched the Mini Movie Channel Award for Best Short Film at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.

He envisions highlighting compelling human characters, their intricate connections and conflicts, all while portraying the uniqueness of Filipino narrative to the world. PR