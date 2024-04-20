New FDCP Chair, CEO Jose Javier Reyes outlines plans, vision

Newly appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Jose Javier Reyes bares his plans and vision as he officially assumes his position on April 8, 2024.

With almost four decades of experience in the film industry, Chairman Reyes brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to lead the national film council as the successor of the former FDCP Chairman Tirso Cruz III.

Chairman Reyes expressed his commitment in revitalizing the sustainability of the Filipino film

industry post-pandemic, emphasizing the need for local support and instilling pride in our national cinema. He also highlighted the importance of fostering innovation and creativity among Filipino talents to compete globally.

"We need to see the importance of a cinema carrying a distinct soul of the Filipino but understood and appreciated by the world." Reyes said in a statement. “The future of Philippine cinema demands the respect of the past, the resourcefulness in maneuvering the present scenario and looking ahead not by wishful thinking but through concrete engagements serving a single purpose: the advancement of film.”

Additionally, Reyes outlined his plans for continuing education leading to professionalism in all

aspects of filmmaking through training programs that expose them to world talent and understand the evolving cinematic landscape.

FDCP Chairman and CEO Reyes took his oath of office before Honorable Justice Mariflor Punzalan Castillo at the Court of Appeals in Manila on April 11. Under his guidance, the FDCP looks forward to more engagements in the development of our local cinema bringing them to international acclaim. PR