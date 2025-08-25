New films to hit the bigs screens in September 2025

September 3 - The Conjuring: Last Rites (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson
Directed by: Michael Chaves
“The Conjuring: Last Rites” delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic “Conjuring” cinematic universe, based on real events. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise.
September 3 - Traditional Kamasutra Teacher (Ayala Malls Cinemas EXCLUSIVE)
Cast: Raihaanun, Lola Amaria, Alika Jantinia, Devano Danendra, Reza Rahadian
Directed by: Hanung Bramantyo
Directed by Hanung Bramantyo and set in 1960s Java, “Traditional Kamasutra Teacher” follows Ratri, a young woman raised by a respected gowok who teaches young men about household and sexuality before marriage. After a betrayal by her lover, Ratri seeks revenge through his son years later.
September 10 - Caught Stealing (Columbia Pictures)
Cast: Austin Butler, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith
Directed by: Darren Aronofsky
Hank Thompson (Austin Butler) was a high-school baseball phenom who can’t play anymore, but everything else is going okay. He’s got a great girl (Zoë Kravitz), tends bar at a New York dive, and his favorite team is making an underdog run at the pennant. When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he’s got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out…
September 10 - Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (Universal Pictures / Ayala Malls EXCLUSIVE)
Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Paul Giamatti, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Dominic West, Joely Richardson
Directed by: Simon Curtis
“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale,” the cinematic return of the global phenomenon, follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. When Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future.
September 17 - A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (Columbia Pictures)
Cast: Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie
Directed by: Kogonada
What if you could open a doorway and walk through it to re-live a defining moment from your past? Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present…and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.
September 24 - Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc (Columbia Pictures)
For the first time, Chainsaw Man slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series. Denji worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, until the yakuza betrayed him and had him killed. As he was losing consciousness, Denji’s beloved chainsaw-powered devil-dog, Pochita, made a deal with Denji and saved his life. This fused the two together, creating the unstoppable Chainsaw Man. Now, in a brutal war between devils, hunters, and secret enemies, a mysterious girl named Reze has stepped into his world, and Denji faces his deadliest battle yet, fueled by love in a world where survival knows no rules.
September 24 - One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro
Directed by: Paul Thomas Anderson
From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award-nominated, BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson comes “One Battle After Another,” starring Academy Award and BAFTA winner Leonardo DiCaprio. Oscar and BAFTA winners Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro also star alongside Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, as well as Wood Harris and Alana Haim.
September 24 - Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie (Universal Pictures)
Cast: Laila Lockhart Kraner, Kristen Wiig, Gloria Estefan, Thomas Lennon, Jason Mantzoukas, Ego Nwodim, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor and Fortune Feimster
Directed by: Ryan Crego
DreamWorks Animation elevates its global smash streaming series into its first ever cinematic adventure with “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie.” In the new film, Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner, reprising her role from the series) heads out on a road trip with her Grandma Gigi (four-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan) to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco. But when Gabby’s dollhouse, her most prized possession, ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady named Vera (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig), Gabby sets off on an adventure through the real world to get the Gabby Cats back together and save the dollhouse before it’s too late.
