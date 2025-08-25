New films to hit the bigs screens in September 2025

September 10 - Caught Stealing (Columbia Pictures)

Cast: Austin Butler, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith

Directed by: Darren Aronofsky

Hank Thompson (Austin Butler) was a high-school baseball phenom who can’t play anymore, but everything else is going okay. He’s got a great girl (Zoë Kravitz), tends bar at a New York dive, and his favorite team is making an underdog run at the pennant. When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he’s got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out…

Photo credit: Columbia Pictures