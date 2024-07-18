New movies, series available for streaming

Here are the new movies and series you can stream, so grab your favorite gadgets!



— If you loved the adrenaline rush of watching Alex Honnold scale El Capitan in “Free Solo,” Netflix has a treat for you. This time the heights are manmade but no less harrowing. In “Skywalkers: A Love Story,” filmmaker Jeff Zimbalist takes viewers into the dangerous world of rooftoppers – the daredevils who scale the world’s tallest buildings. The subjects in “Skywalkers,” streaming on Netflix starting Friday, are Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus who are not only talented rooftoppers but also in a relationship (hence the “love story” in the title) with own ups and downs. Part heist movie, part dazzling spectacle thanks to incredible Go-Pro footage, part relationship drama, it is a no-brainer of a click.

— Daisy Ridley stars as the trailblazing deep sea swimmer Trudy Ederle in ”Young Woman and the Sea,” a very well-made and inspiring sports drama that harkens back to the live-action movies Disney used to make in the early '90s like “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken.” Accessible for the whole family, the movie follows Ederle from her childhood to the Olympics and finally on her quest to become the first woman to swim the English Channel, in 1926. It had a somewhat quiet theatrical release after producer Jerry Bruckheimer found it got the best test scores of his career. But now it’ll be available for all, on Disney+, on Friday.