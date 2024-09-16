New movies, shows on Sept. 16-22

New shows

Since the reveal in 2021’s “WandaVision” that Kathryn Hahn’s nosy neighbor Agnes was really the witch Agatha Harkness, fans have waited to see more of the character. Hahn stars in a spin-off, “Agatha All Along,” debuting Wednesday on Disney+. The witch is now powerless and forms a new coven to get her abilities back. Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza are new cast members.

America fell in love with Gerry Turner’s search for love on “The Golden Bachelor” and now a woman will be courted in “The Golden Bachelorette.” Joan Vassos, 61, has 24 men ages 57 and up to choose from. “Golden Bachelor” fans will remember Vassos as the contestant who opted to leave the show in episode three because her daughter had recently given birth and was experiencing symptoms of postpartum. Vassos, whose husband of 32 years died in 2021 from pancreatic cancer, says her goal going into the show was not to end up engaged, but in a promising relationship. “The Golden Bachelorette” debuts Wednesday on ABC and streams on Hulu.

If season one of the “Frasier” reboot on Paramount+ was about introducing viewers to Grammer’s return to Boston to fix his strained relationship with his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), season two will flesh out the supporting cast. Peri Gilpin revives her Roz character from the original series in a recurring role. Other guest stars include Yvette Nicole Brown, Patricia Heaton, Rachel Bloom and Grammer’s real-life daughter, Greer, as Roz’s daughter. The second season of “Frasier” premieres Thursday.