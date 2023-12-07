New movies to stream

“Mr. Robot”
Creator Sam Esmail directs Julia Roberts in the new psychological thriller he adapted from Rumaan Alam’s novel for Netflix. In “Leave the World Behind,” An ad executive (Roberts), her college professor husband (Ethan Hawke) and kids (Charlie Evans and Farrah Mackenzie) are spending the weekend in a luxurious rental on Long Island. Late one night two strangers (Mahershala Ali and Myha’la) show up with news of a cyberattack and blackout, claiming that the house is theirs and seeking refuge. No one is quite sure who to trust as the apocalypse looms. “Leave the World Behind” will be available to watch on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 8.
“Showing Up”
Indie auteur Kelly Reichardt (“First Cow,” “Wendy and Lucy”) reunites with her longtime muse Michelle Williams for the fourth time in about a ceramic artist in Portland, Oregon that begins streaming on Paramount+ on Thursday. Hong Chau co-stars as her landlady in a film that AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote was about the “The compulsions and pains of making modest, hand-crafted art. ” In an interview earlier this year, Reichardt said, “We were trying to make a film about someone who’s caught up in balancing the day-to-day, someone for whom working is like eating, but life has all these other demands of you.”
“Great Photo, Lovely Life”
Photojournalist Amanda Mustard turns her lens to her own family, investigating sexual abuses committed by her grandfather in streaming on MAX on Tuesday. On this eight-year-journey, Mustard tries to uncover the abuses, coverups and secrecy — her grandfather was a chiropractor in Pennsylvania — and understand the impact of the generational trauma inflicted on her family.
New series to stream
“My Life with the Walter Boys”
Production on season three of Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” hasn’t begun yet but there’s a new swoon-worthy teen romance about a love triangle with two brothers coming to Netflix. In “My Life with the Walter Boys,” a recently orphaned teen named Jackie moves from New York to Colorado to live with her mother’s best friend — and her 10 sons. Jackie must adjust to a new home, new school, new family, and new feelings for two of the brothers, Alex and Cole. “My Life with the Walter Boys” is adapted from a novel originally published on Wattpad. All 10 episodes drop Thursday. AP