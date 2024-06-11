Next on Netflix: Animation

On June 6th, 1:45 p.m. PT, Netflix got animated previewing an exciting lineup of animated films and series coming in the next year.

Netflix has become a go-to destination for animation with more than 130 million households watching a variety of animation every month. Pinoy fans can look forward to these new films and series, as well as returning favorites:

PRE-SCHOOL FAVES: Rewatch CoComelon, CoComelon Lane, and Gabby’s Dollhouse, which collectively amassed more than 650 million views last year. Be ready to welcome Ms. Rachel, the beloved online sensation debuting on Netflix to light up your screens and ignite joy in your kids’ hearts!

COMING SOON: Keep your eyes peeled for the much-awaited Stranger Things animated series, Ghostbusters, Magic: The Gathering, Motel Transylvania, Jurassic World: Chao Theory. And new films including Natalie Portman and Emilia Clarke in The Twits, Spellbound, K-Pop: Demon Hunters, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, and Ultraman: Rising.