‘Night Swim’ 2024’s opening horror film event in PH cinemas

Plunge into the supernatural in “Night Swim”, a horror thriller produced by James Wan and Jason Blum, who both produced one of this year’s fresh hit thriller “M3gan”. Also known for their iconic hit thrillers “The Saw”, “Insidious” and “The Conjuring” franchises, “Halloween” films, “The Black Phone” and “The Invisible Man”, their latest collaboration in “Night Swim” will take the audience anew into the deeper depths of the horror genre.
With the film’s logline – No running. No diving. No lifeguard on duty. No swimming after dark., the trailer teases the terror that awaits a family upon moving into their new home.
Directed by Bryce McGuire, “Night Swim” is based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire.
The film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Oscar nominee Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, this fall’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead).
Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.
From Universal Pictures International (Ph), dive into horror’s deep on January 3, 2024, when “Night Swim” opens in Philippine cinemas. PR