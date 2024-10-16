No Ordinary Rescue 2 premieres on October 11

CNA’s award-winning documentary series returns with another season of gripping stories of people and wildlife rescues across Asia.
In China, about 200,000 children are abducted and trafficked each year, forcing desperate parents to use social media to find their missing children. Meanwhile, more than 10 million people are living with Alzheimer’s and about 500,000 elderly reportedly lose their way and go missing. Volunteers race against time to find them.
In Taiwan, a rising number of sea mammals are beaching on the coast, while migratory birds passing through China fall prey to hunters. See what ordinary citizens are doing to save the wildlife. Also, in the wake of natural disasters, rescuers with modified four-wheel drive vehicles brave extreme terrain to deliver aid to devastated communities.
In Indonesia and Thailand, the smog from wildfires have caused millions to fall ill. A group of youngsters have learned how to firefight and become activists to alleviate the situation.
Ep 1: In Search of Abducted Children
In the early 2000s, more than 3,000 children in Shenzhen went missing without a trace. Desperate parents use social media to reach out to others who may have seen their missing children.
Ep 2: Into The Wild
Why are more sea mammals stranding on the coast of Taiwan? While in China, thousands of migratory birds fall prey to hunters and illegal trade. Ordinary citizens are coming together to fight back.
Ep 3: Race To Put Out Wildfires
Haze from wildfires in Thailand and Indonesia have destroyed land and caused millions to fall ill. Citizens are learning to firefight, putting everything on the line to quell the raging fires.
Ep 4: In Search of Missing Elderly
More than 10 million people in China suffer from Alzheimer’s; 500,000 are missing elderly. A group of volunteers in Beijing scour through large amounts of surveillance footage to trace the footsteps of these elderly, in hope of finding them.
Ep 5: Lifeline On Wheels
Ep 5: Lifeline On Wheels

In Taiwan, volunteer rescuers with modified four-wheel-drive vehicles brave extreme terrains to deliver aid during natural disasters, risking their lives to save people in isolated situations.