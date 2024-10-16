No Ordinary Rescue 2 premieres on October 11

CNA’s award-winning documentary series returns with another season of gripping stories of people and wildlife rescues across Asia.

In China, about 200,000 children are abducted and trafficked each year, forcing desperate parents to use social media to find their missing children. Meanwhile, more than 10 million people are living with Alzheimer’s and about 500,000 elderly reportedly lose their way and go missing. Volunteers race against time to find them.

In Taiwan, a rising number of sea mammals are beaching on the coast, while migratory birds passing through China fall prey to hunters. See what ordinary citizens are doing to save the wildlife. Also, in the wake of natural disasters, rescuers with modified four-wheel drive vehicles brave extreme terrain to deliver aid to devastated communities.

In Indonesia and Thailand, the smog from wildfires have caused millions to fall ill. A group of youngsters have learned how to firefight and become activists to alleviate the situation.

Don’t miss No Ordinary Rescue 2 only on CNA.