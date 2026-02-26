OPM band Singco Mano finds new home with AltG Records

Proving that big dreams can start in small provinces, Pampanga’s own Singco Mano has officially signed a recording contract with AltG Records, a sub-label of GMA Music. The five-piece band marked the beginning of their journey by crediting the community that raised them and the friends who believed in their sound long before the bright lights of Manila called.

The band - composed of Paul Santana, Ernest Suing, Nate Mendoza, David Legaspi, and Gello Roque - reflected on the significance of the moment with deep appreciation for those who supported their early days in the province.

“We feel grateful and we are reminded by the humility na tinuro po sa amin ng mga kaibigan namin sa Pampanga,” shared lead vocalist Paul. “They are the friends who believed in us para makarating kami dito.”

For Singco Mano, AltG Records is the perfect home for them because of its genuine approach to artistry. Ernest, who is the band’s drummer, noted that AltG Record’s passion for the craft perfectly aligned with the band’s vision for the future.

“Nakita po namin ang sincerity nila, ‘yung love nila sa music,” Ernest explained. “If mag-collaborate kami with AltG Records, we believe na dito kami mago-grow.”

Looking ahead, Singco Mano is eager to experiment with genres and collaborate with established Kapuso icons. The band describes their music as a unique blend of feelings. The band’s bass guitar player, Nate, summarized their sound as “emotional, happy, and at the same time, it’s vibing.”

Keyboardist David expressed his dream of working with one of GMA Network’s biggest stars: “We’re looking forward to making a collab music with Alden Richards. Someday, maybe we can create a masterpiece that would touch the hearts of the Filipinos.”

Despite the shift to a major label, the band remains a tight-knit circle of friends first. Lead guitar player Gello believes this bond is what will take them to places in the coming years as they venture out.

Paul also offered a stirring message for other provincial acts still waiting for their big break. “Look for people who believe in what you can do. Kami nga, lima lang po kaming galing Pampanga. Sino ba naman ang makakapaniwalang makakarating kami sa AltG Records at dito sa GMA? So, keep on dreaming and dream big!”