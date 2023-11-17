P-pop boy band BGYO records own version of NSYNC’s ‘Better Place’

Well, P-pop fans, get ready to be even more psyched! Popular P-pop boy band BGYO has recorded their own official version of the “Better Place” chorus to celebrate the release of the much-awaited Trolls Band Together in the Philippines on November 15.

“I enjoyed listening to the music in the past Trolls movie so we are very excited to be a part of this one!” says Nate Porcalla, the youngest of the group. His BGYO brothers - Gelo Rivera, Akira Morishita, JL Toreliza and Mikki Claver are just as excited to share their version of the catchy “Better Place” chorus with their fans, the ACEs.

Beloved for its signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, the latest sequel in the Trolls movie franchise puts the spotlight on band music. And when it comes to Pinoy pop music or P-pop – our own version of deliciously catchy pop band music in the same vein as K-pop and J-pop – who knows better than BGYO? Dubbed as the “Aces of P-pop,” BGYO has taken the Philippine music industry (and then some) by storm.

Before debuting as idols in 2021, Rivera, Morishita, Toreliza, Claver and Porcalla, trained under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy with the help of Filipino mentors, as well as South Korean coaches from MU Doctor Academy.

The band, whose name stands for “Becoming the change, Going further, You and I, Originally Filipino,” released their debut single, “The Light,” in January 2021, and in less than two weeks after its release, it had already surpassed 100,000 streams on Spotify. The song’s music video was also the fastest P-pop music video to reach 1 million views.

Their second single, “The Baddest,” also made quite a splash. It ranked #1 on two global charts, Billboard’s Next Big Sound and Pandora Predictions Chart. And earlier this year, BGYO was included by the US Recording Academy or the Grammys on its list of exciting Asian artists to check out, for “redefining what it means to be a boy band in the Philippines.”

“This might be the best movie yet so I hope everybody can watch it. Bring the whole family!”, Nate says.

In Trolls Band Together, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are back for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored new chapter in the beloved Trolls franchise. After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy and Branch are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)!

As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers. BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since.

But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains, Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Trolls Band Together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including Troye Sivan, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs and Kid Cudi, as Branch’s brothers and BroZone bandmates; Amy Schumer and Andrew Rannells, as the pop-star villains who kidnap Branch’s brother Floyd; as well as Zosia Mamet, RuPaul Charles, and four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello.

The returning cast includes Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Kenan Thompson, Aino Jawo, Caroline Hjelt, Anderson .Paak, Ron Funches and Kunal Nayyar.

Get ready for another dose of infectious pop music when Trolls Band Together opens in cinemas November 15.