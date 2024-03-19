Pagpag 24/7 to launch new comedic duo

A film by up-and-coming director JR Reyes, PAGPAG 24/7 is inspired by the Filipino superstitious belief “Pagpag.” A belief that one must make a short stop somewhere before going home after attending a wake. By doing this, it is believed that it will confuse spirits and will not follow you home. Pagpag is usually done in 24-hour fast food places or convenience stores, which are still open even in the wee hours.

Mitoy (Jerald Napoles) and Boying (Nicco Manalo) are best friends but are also complete opposites. Mitoy is the cautious good guy, while Boying is the reckless rule breaker. Childhood buddies and brothers for life, they are two peas in a pod who always have each other’s backs. But all that changes when Mitoy and Boying are caught committing a crime at a convenience store, and only Mitoy is put behind bars despite Boying being the mastermind.

The once close friends grow apart, and Mitoy blames Boying for all his mishaps in life. They got the chance to reunite again after Mitoy’s time in jail and become coworkers at a funeral parlor. To life’s irony, they also somehow switched attitudes - Mitoy becomes the badass, and Boying is now the nice guy.

One fateful night, Mitoy, Boying, and some unfortunate people find themselves stranded at the same convenience store that brought nightmares to Mitoy and Boying’s lives. And though the store has a renovated modern look, it still holds the ghost of past crimes and a few other abandoned souls who seek payback and await to haunt poor victims.

Joining Jerald Napoles and Nicco Manalo in the film are Wilbert Ross, who plays as the resentful ghost Jimboy, Nikko Natividad as Pio, one of the customers trapped in the store, and Danita Paner as Leah, who is trapped alongside Pio and is also Mitoy’s long time crush. Also starring Dindo Arroyo as the ruthless Mang Kanor, Janet Dancalan, Butchoy Ubaldo, Cherry Malvar, and Jyra De Guzman.

Let’s shake off ghosts and watch Pagpag - in cinemas nationwide this March 20, 2024. PR