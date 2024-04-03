Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon invite fans to watch “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” in theaters
It would be very cool to see Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in a movie theater, says Paul Rudd, who plays Gary Grooberson in the film.
“Seeing any movie in a movie theater is the way to do it, you can’t beat it,” says Rudd. “There is so much that goes into sound and design and everything. To be able to see it on a massive screen and hear it, you know, you hear things in theaters that you don’t hear at home. It’s an immersive experience. So if you’re going to check it out, go for the best way of checking it out.” says Carrie Coon, who plays Callie Spengler, “And you can feel the special effects, so many of our special effects are practical, just like in the original film.”
“You’ll really be able to tell when it’s blown up in front of you this big,” adds Rudd.
Rudd says that being able to work alongside the original Ghostbusters – Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts – was one of the highlights of filming the movie. “It’s very exciting for us as actors to, first of all, put on a flight suit and a proton pack, but to get to do it alongside the original Ghostbusters was really the thrill of a lifetime,” says Rudd. “By the end of the movie, there are a lot of flight suits flying around, ghosts flying around, extremes from proton packs.”
“Critical mass of ghostbusting,” adds Coon, laughing.
It may have been fun to shoot, but Coon says that the film is also scary. “I know our director Gil Kenan set out to make a really scary Ghostbusters sequel, and I think he was successful,” says Coon. “I think the idea of the death chill is really a great opener for the film – the fact that you can be frozen and then shatter into a million tiny pieces – very scary.”
The costars, who play a couple in the film, also talk about family being the center of the story of Frozen Empire.
“Thematically, all the Ghostbusters films seem to revolve around some kind of family, a group of people that need each other, who are stronger when they work together,” says Rudd. “In this one, in particular, we now have kids and parents. Family is central to the story.”
Family being central to the story is one of the things Coon loves about the film. “What I love about this one in particular is that the family is still the center of the story, there’s still the question of how outsiders and misfits can save the world, which I think most of us, at some point in our lives feel like we are on the outside of something, and I think everybody relates to that,” she says.
Other than the family theme, Coon shares more reasons to watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. “It’s funny, because we have these amazing comedians as well as the original Ghostbusters,” she says. “It’s scary, we have some really terrifying ghosts and also some charming ghosts that the original fans will enjoy but the new fans will also appreciate because you haven’t seen them before. This movie is just a really nice mix of comedy and horror and irreverence just like the original film.”
In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age. Besides Rudd, Coon and the original Ghostbusters, the film also stars Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim.
Don’t forget to catch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International, in cinemas starting April 10. PR