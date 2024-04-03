Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon invite fans to watch “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” in theaters

The costars, who play a couple in the film, also talk about family being the center of the story of Frozen Empire.

“Thematically, all the Ghostbusters films seem to revolve around some kind of family, a group of people that need each other, who are stronger when they work together,” says Rudd. “In this one, in particular, we now have kids and parents. Family is central to the story.”

Family being central to the story is one of the things Coon loves about the film. “What I love about this one in particular is that the family is still the center of the story, there’s still the question of how outsiders and misfits can save the world, which I think most of us, at some point in our lives feel like we are on the outside of something, and I think everybody relates to that,” she says.

Other than the family theme, Coon shares more reasons to watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. “It’s funny, because we have these amazing comedians as well as the original Ghostbusters,” she says. “It’s scary, we have some really terrifying ghosts and also some charming ghosts that the original fans will enjoy but the new fans will also appreciate because you haven’t seen them before. This movie is just a really nice mix of comedy and horror and irreverence just like the original film.”

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age. Besides Rudd, Coon and the original Ghostbusters, the film also stars Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International, in cinemas starting April 10.