'Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11' kicks off

In the previous week, the first five hopefuls were announced through "StarHunt: The Audition Show." Among the first five are the "Determined Daughter ng Camarines Sur" Therese Villamor, the "Astig Volleybae ng Pampanga" Dylan Yturralde, the "Maabilidancing Dong ng South Cotabato" Binsoy Namoca, the "Singing Gwapa ng Cebu" Kai Montinola, and the "Charming Crooner ng London" Jarren Garcia.

The show then introduced the remaining in its premiere last July 20, with the "Sporty-Go-Lucky Kuya ng Camarines Norte" Marc Nanninga Jr., the "Cheerfu-Langga ng Cebu" Rain Celmar, the "Lola-loving Apo ng Occidental Mindoro" Kanata Tapia, the "Ma-cute-lit na Raketera ng General Santos" Kolette Madelo, and the "Poginsyanong Pilo-ToBe ng Quezon" JM Ibarra.

Following them are the "Optimistic Ate ng Dumaguete" Jas Dudley-Scales, the "Mombitious Chikadora ng Lithuania" Noime Steikunas, the "Seamanluluto ng Bacolod" Brx Ruiz, plus its 2-in-1 housemates the "Charismatic Partner ng Taguig" Dingdong Bahan and the "Go-Getter Partner ng Manila" Patrick Ramirez.