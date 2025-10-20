Piolo, Joshua, Belle, Jk, Maricel navigate family woes in “Meet, Greet & Bye”

A family’s story of love, laughter, togetherness, and pain is poised to captivate audiences and tug hearts in the upcoming film “Meet, Greet & Bye” starring Piolo Pascual, Joshua Garcia, Belle Mariano, Juan Karlos, and Maricel Soriano.

Showing in cinemas worldwide beginning November 12, the newest Star Cinema offering is helmed by blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Sampana,

“Meet, Greet & Bye” is about the heartwarming journey of the Facundo family led by Mama Baby (Maricel), who succumbs to cancer anew but refuses to undergo chemotherapy after losing hope of getting better.

Her four children, Tupe (Piolo), (Brad) Joshua, (Leo) Juan Karlos, and Geri (Belle) will then try to work together to find and push for alternative treatment for their mother before time runs out. Will the family survive their toughest battle yet?

Its trailer, which dropped last October 8, shows both lighthearted and deeply moving moments of the Facundo family set to win hearts with its poignant storytelling.

“Talagang pinagmamalaki namin ang pelikulang ginawa namin para po sa inyo na handog ng Star Cinema at ABS-CBN. Sana panoorin nyo, hinding-hindi kayo magsisisi,” said Maricel during the film’s media conference.

“Sana yung mensahe umabot sa manonood natin. It will give so much importance to the people you love in your life,” hoped Belle.

Piolo and Juan Karlos, meanwhile, said that the film is painfully relatable.

“It was really hard to do because, I don’t wanna say personally, but it hits close to home, especially for Filipino families, and it’s something we have to face inevitably no matter who we lose as long as he’s part of the family,” shared Piolo.

“Especially with what I personally went through in life, it’s also way too close,” added Juan Karlos.

According to its writers Jumbo Albano and Patrick Valencia, the film was inspired by the universal fear of losing a parent.

“What really pushed us to tell this story is that this is our love letter to our parents, the same way kung paano siya naging love letter din ni Direk [Cathy] sa kanyang mga anak,” Jumbo explained.

“It’s a universal fear for everyone to lose yung mahal nila sa buhay so yun ang naging focus namin while writing this story na sana maraming tao ang maka-relate. Gusto naming ikwento ‘to kasi kwento natin itong lahat,” added Patrick.

The movie also dropped its official poster early this month and lit up ABS-CBN’s ELJ building with the letters MGB based on the movie’s title. PR