Pokémon fun day at SM City Davao

Warning: Extreme cuteness ahead!

Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and more beloved pocket monsters are taking over Pokémon Fun Day from September 1 to 15 at The Annex Event Center, SM City Davao.

In partnership with The Pokémon Company, SM Supermalls is bringing the nationwide Pokémon tour to Mindanao—with Davao as its only stop.

Step into the World of Pokémon

Fans can explore the exciting world of pocket monsters, discover each character’s unique abilities, and snap photos with the six-meter-tall Pikachu. Come dressed as Ash, Misty, or even Team Rocket for the ultimate cosplay moment.

The event also features Pokémon meet-and-greet sessions, free Trading Card Game tutorials, and exclusive licensed collectibles, from toys to apparel.

After Davao, the tour continues to SM City Iloilo from September 22 to October 6.

Don’t miss the chance to catch ‘em all at Pokémon Fun Day—only at SM City Davao. PR