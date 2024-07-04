Prime Video celebrates Pinoy Comedy at LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines Premiere

Prime Video recently hosted an exclusive premiere event at Okada Manila for its highly anticipated Amazon Original series, LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines.

Hosted by Asia’s Unkabogable Phenomenal Box Office Superstar Vice Ganda, LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines showcases ten of the Philippines' most celebrated comedic talents: Victor Anastacio, Jayson Gainza, Pepe Herrera, Chad Kinis, Empoy Marquez, Kim Molina, Jerald Napoles, Negi, Tuesday Vargas, and Rufa Mae Quinto. Petite and Divine Tetay also made cameo appearances throughout the show.

Guests were treated to preview the first two episodes, which will officially premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, July 4, 2024. Two new episodes will be released each subsequent week following the initial episodes.

LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines is a six-part competition series where ten of the best comedic talents in the Philippines face off in a no-holds-barred showdown. The goal? To make others laugh without cracking up themselves. The six-hour wacky competition tests their comedic prowess and self-control, with every moment captured by multiple cameras. Viewers are in for a front-row seat to witness the ultimate clash of humor and endurance.

A Global Phenomenon

The LOL: Last One Laughing format has already taken the world by storm, becoming the most watched title on Prime Video in Italy, France, and Germany. Local versions have also seen tremendous success in Mexico, Australia, India, Spain, Canada, The Netherlands, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, and Sweden. Other local celebrity hosts include Jay Baruchel (Canada), Eugenio Derbez (Mexico), Fedez (Italy), Michael "Bully" Herbig (Germany), Rebel Wilson (Australia), Graham Norton (Ireland), and Trevor Noah (South Africa), Pandji Pragiwaksono (Indonesia), Pramote Pathan and Siwat Chotchaicharin (Thailand).

Following the success of these international versions, LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines is expected to captivate audiences with its unique blend of comedy and competition. Alongside this Filipino adaptation, LOL: Last One Laughing Thailand and LOL: Last One Laughing Indonesia are also set to premiere on July 4 and July 11, respectively, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Darin Darakananda, Head of Central Scripted Series & Movies, International Originals, Amazon and MGM Studios shared her enthusiasm for the series: "We are thrilled to bring LOL: Last One Laughing to the Philippines, showcasing the incredible comedic talent the country has to offer. We can't wait for audiences in the Philippines and worldwide to experience these ten comedians' hilarious and unpredictable journey."

Don't miss out on the hilarity and excitement of LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines. Tune in to Prime Video starting July 4, 2024, for a comedy experience like no other!

LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Unitel Straight Shooters.

LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines joins thousands of other shows and films available on the Prime Video catalogue, such as Five Breakups and A Romance, Firefly, Linlang, Fit Check and Ten Little Mistresses. Korean titles such asMarry My Husband, Death’s Game, Jinny’s Kitchen, Melting Me Softly; anime hits such as Rurouni Kenshin, on top of award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like The Idea of You, Fallout, Road House, Invincible, Saltburn, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, The Boys, and Emmy and Golden Globe winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Prime Video members are able to watch films and shows anywhere and anytime on hundreds of compatible devices. In the Prime Video app, members can also download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in the Philippines for just P149 per month. PR