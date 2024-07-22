Rabiya enters bizwoman era

From her humble beginnings as a simple Ilongga girl who won a prestigious national beauty title, actress-host Rabiya Mateo is now blossoming to become a businesswoman as she strikes a deal with Filipino jewelry brand LVNA by Drake Dustin.

Her journey with LVNA started as an endorser right after she was crowned Miss Universe Philippine in 2020. Over three years later, she is now set to take on a new role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as the brand plans to open a new branch in Cavite this year.

“In showbiz, there’s off and on season. So ako, very segurista talaga ako sa buhay. That’s why, sabi ko, I really want to do business…I am willing to learn, grow as a businesswoman,” she said in a press conference held at The Peninsula Manila in Makati City last week.

She added that she is more than prepared to juggle her responsibilities as a celebrity and businesswoman.

“I guess I can use my connections, the influence, yung social media that I built as an actress to endorse and market yung jewelry namin,” she added.

The beauty queen-turned-actress also shared that she will use her bad past experiences in investment and business as she navigates this new role. Rabiya was a victim of alleged investment scams earlier this year.

“I learned my lesson in investments.It was traumatizing, it taught me to be more careful,” she said.

LVNA's President Dane Ibay, for her part said, the brand is confident that Rabiya will handle her new role effectively.

Rabiya recounts how blessed she is now with all the opportunities coming her way. Her life now, she described, is far better than what she had growing up.

“When I was younger, nagbebenta ako ng stickers for P1 each. I bought the set for P12 then yung kita (profit) ko is usually just P7 but I was so happy back then even with just a small amount. I never thought alahas na naman, ibebenta ko ngayon,” she recalled.

Rabiya underscored that jewelry is a good investment as its value appreciates overtime.

“I wanna make jewelry more accessible to anyone through friendly financial schemes. Hopefully I can also launch my own jewelry line with LVNA to showcase my fashion statement and style through jewelry pieces,” she said.

LVNA currently has five branches nationwide and it targets to end the year with four more stores. The fine jewelry brand is eyeing Pampanga, Cebu, Cavite, Baguio, Davao, and more regions on the list.

The brand said this strategic expansion initiative aims to enhance brand visibility and engagement across diverse demographics.