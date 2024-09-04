“Red One” is Warner Bros. early Christmas gift to Filipinos

CHRISTMAS is coming even earlier this year.

“Red One,” the star-studded action-adventure comedy led by Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, will hit local cinemas one week earlier than originally scheduled. “Red One” opens in Philippine cinemas November 6, nine days ahead of the film’s US opening.

Besides “Red One,” Warner Bros. Pictures’ stacked end-of-year lineup includes “Joker: Folie a Deux,” “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story,” “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” and “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” The sequel to the 1988 cult classic “Beetlejuice” earned director Tim Burton, Michael Keaton and the rest of the film’s powerhouse cast a nearly four-minute standing ovation at its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on August 29.

Rounding out the studio’s 2024 Philippine lineup are new acquisitions from Asia, including “I, the Executioner,” a Korean action movie starring Hwang Jung-min and Jung Hae-in, opening in Philippine cinemas September 25. Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, this film is a sequel to the 2015 box-office hit “Veteran,” which was also directed by Ryoo and starred Hwang.

Moviegoers in search of Thai films can look forward to the sci-fi time travel epic “Taklee Genesis: Worlds Collide” in September, and fans of Japanese titles can now save the date for anime “The Colors Within” in October and horror movie “Anoko Wa Daare,” from the director of “Ju-on,” in November.

Read on for more details about Warner Bros. Pictures’ offerings for the rest of 2024.