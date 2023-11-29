‘Replacing Chef Chico’ births new era of local content for Netflix PH

Speaking to a group of press and influencers at Shangri-La Makati’s Rizal Ballroom, Piolo gave attendees a glimpse of what to expect in Replacing Chef Chico: “I’m proud to be a part of this. What’s nice about the series is contagious siya. You get to really feel our culture, our dishes. And working with these actors and the brains behind it, masarap ‘yong experience. So I hope it will resonate with the audience as well when they watch it.”

Antoinette explained how they placed Filipino cuisine in the spotlight in the series: “I think ‘yong Filipino food, lalo siyang sumasarap kasi kinakain natin siya with the people we love. At ‘yon ‘yung lalabas in every episode of Replacing Chef Chico. Yes, we feature Filipino cuisine - laing, adobo, kare-kare - pero in every episode, mayroong story na kasama ka sa hapag kainan. Hindi ka lang audience, kasama ka sa hapag kainan ng guests doon sa restaurant na Hain.”

Additionally, Dan expressed that Filipino food is world-class. “Pwede nating ipag-mayabang, pwede nating ipagmalaki ang Filipino cuisine. It’s high time na ma-recognize siya hindi lang sa ating bansa, pati sa labas.”