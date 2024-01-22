‘Rewind’ sets new record as highest-grossing PH film

The overwhelming positive reception has led to sold-out screenings at multiple cinemas, prompting additional schedules and extended runs nationwide. With the success of “Rewind,” head of ABS-CBN Films, Kriz Gazmen expressed gratitude and hope to the entire film industry.

“I want to share this success with the whole film industry. Finally, after everything that happened, lahat tayo takot na takot sa box office, magkakaroon pa pala ng ganitong opportunity. We also want to share the success of Rewind with all the other MMFF entries, it was a very beautiful (MMFF) run. This is also a win to all our audiences, salamat sa lahat ng nakapanood,” he said.

During the film’s thanksgiving party, lead stars Dingdong and Marian couldn't hold back their emotions as they shared their whole experience in making the film and seeing the reception of the audience during their cinema tour.

“Nung binasa namin ni Dong ‘to, siguro bonus nalang na ito yung figure na nakuha natin. Pero sa simula palang alam namin na maraming pinagdaanan ang mga tao nung pandemic, at sabi namin ni Dong, sana gawin tayong instrumento ni Lord para kapag napanood nila yung pelikula ay mayroong mabago at mas mahalin pa ng mga to ang pamilya nila at lahat ng nakapaligid sa kanila,” Marian shared.

“Rewind” continues to captivate audiences in select cinemas across Metro Manila. For international fans, the film can be enjoyed in over 260 cinemas in the USA, Canada, Guam, and Saipan.

Directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, “Rewind” is the official entry of ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. (Star Cinema), APT Entertainment, Inc., and Agosto Dos Pictures in the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival. PR