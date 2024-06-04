In the mid-1990s, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith did not know each other before Lawrence cold-called Smith to see if the star of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would be interested in teaming with the star of Martin for an R-rated buddy cop movie. Lawrence had the script, and his sister, who was a fan of Fresh Prince, suggested that her brother call Smith. The result was not only one of the great pairings in movie history that changed their lives, but a real-life friendship too. “It’s the best phone call I ever made,” says Lawrence. “We had known of each other’s work, but we’d never met. When we did meet, there was mutual respect and it was clear we had a connection. Even now, 30 years later, we are close friends. Even when it has been a minute since we’ve seen each other, we know we can always count on each other. Ride or die, for real.”

“Isn’t that what we all want? Someone we can count on no matter what?” adds Smith. “That’s part of the joy of these movies – bad boys for life is truly for life.”