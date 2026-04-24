‘Samahan ng mga Makasalanan’ premieres on Prime Video, April 24

GMA Pictures’ satirical comedy film "Samahan ng mga Makasalanan" (Sinner’s Club) will be available for streaming on Prime Video beginning April 24.

Directed by Benedict Mique, the film is headlined by Pambansaang Ginoo David Licauco. The story follows Deacon Sam (Licauco), a young and idealistic man assigned to Sto. Kristo — a town notorious for being a haven for sinners.

Armed with fervent faith and the belief that no one is beyond saving, Deacon Sam forms the ‘Samahan ng mga Makasalanan,’ through which he aims to steer the townspeople of Sto. Kristo toward the path of redemption. Yet as the residents transform one by one from their evil ways, the young deacon suddenly finds himself facing a battle of redemption and temptation he never saw coming.

Joining David in this comedic crusade are Sanya Lopez, Joel Torre, David Shouder, Soliman Cruz, Betong Sumaya, Buboy Villar, Chariz Solomon, Liezel Lopez, Jade Tecson, Jun Sabayton, Chanty Videla, Jay Ortega, Christian Singsong, Shernan Gaite, Batmanunulat (Jerome Lois Esguerra), Tito Abdul (David Domanais), Tito Marsy (Christian Kimp-Atip), Yian Gabriel, Liana Mae, and child star Euwenn Mikaell.

The film is written by Benedict Mique and Aya Anunciacion.

"Samahan ng mga Makasalanan" (Sinner’s Club) will stream across Prime Video starting April 24.