Sandara Park is San Mig Light Brand Ambassador

HOMEGROWN star turned global pop icon Sandara Park finds her way back to the Philippines to partner with the country’s leading low-calorie beer, San Mig Light. Sandara reveals that the collaboration could not have come at a better time and reveals that it feels like “finally meeting my long-lost family.”

“I’m really grateful to have such wonderful experience. It’s like being embraced by lightness and fun, just like the brand and just like me,” Sandara shares.

Sandara’s career started in the Philippines when she appeared in the pilot season of the reality-based talent search Star Circle Quest where she finished as a runner up in the competition. She rose to fame soon after, starring in multiple box-office movies and producing a platinum selling album.

In 2007, Sandara moved back to her home country of South Korea where she later joined the K-pop girl group 2NE1 which produced chart-topping hits such as “I Am The Best”, “Fire”, and “Come Back Home”. The group was pivotal in bringing the music industry from South Korea to the world stage becoming one of the leading figures of the Korean Wave.

During this time, Sandara admits missing a lot of the things that comforted her during her stay in the Philippines, one of them is her favorite San Mig Light. “Parati kong hinahanap ang San Mig Light every time I go back to the Philippines,” she recalls. “I really missed it, like all the time. San Mig Light is my favorite because its light, fun, and it gives off an easy vibe. Perfect for me!”

Being San Mig Light’s newest brand ambassador comes at a fitting time for the artist as she embarks on her first solo music endeavor in six years with the recent release of her self-titled mini album “Sandara Park”.

Similar to the brand, Sandara believes that staying positive and worry-free is essential in her line of work. She reveals that keeping a light vibe and a bright personality are some of the things that she purposely maintains as an artist and celebrity. PR