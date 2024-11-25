Sergei Kravinoff becomes “Kraven The Hunter” in bloody new vignette

“THIS is Sergei Kravinoff becoming Kraven,” actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson talks about his character’s journey into becoming the iconic villain, and his own adventures of stunts and training in the “Making of a Villain” vignette from Kraven the Hunter.
“I’m so lucky I get to do the stunts. Old school, real, raw, barefoot running through the streets of London. Doing flips and running off the wall, because you needed to have that kind of authenticity,” Taylor-Johnson continues. “He’s [Kraven’s] not a superhero. He’s a man who’s been trained and is a skilled hunter and killer.”
Director J.C. Chandor also weighs in on the tragic background of Kraven: “There was some element of bloodlust that he [Kraven] seems to love,” Chandor says. “There was a justification for it, and that feels good. But he is also this very inconsistent, ethically compromised individual, but yet, still, you’re rooting for him.”
The hunt begins as Kraven the Hunter arrives in Philippine cinemas on December 11.
About Kraven the Hunter
Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.
Directed by J.C. Chandor with story and screenplay by Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, based on Marvel Comics. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and David Householter.
Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe.
Opening in Philippine cinemas on December 11, Kraven the Hunter is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International. PR