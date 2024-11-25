Sergei Kravinoff becomes “Kraven The Hunter” in bloody new vignette

“THIS is Sergei Kravinoff becoming Kraven,” actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson talks about his character’s journey into becoming the iconic villain, and his own adventures of stunts and training in the “Making of a Villain” vignette from Kraven the Hunter.

“I’m so lucky I get to do the stunts. Old school, real, raw, barefoot running through the streets of London. Doing flips and running off the wall, because you needed to have that kind of authenticity,” Taylor-Johnson continues. “He’s [Kraven’s] not a superhero. He’s a man who’s been trained and is a skilled hunter and killer.”

Director J.C. Chandor also weighs in on the tragic background of Kraven: “There was some element of bloodlust that he [Kraven] seems to love,” Chandor says. “There was a justification for it, and that feels good. But he is also this very inconsistent, ethically compromised individual, but yet, still, you’re rooting for him.”

The hunt begins as Kraven the Hunter arrives in Philippine cinemas on December 11.