Silent Sanctuary embarks on sold-out Japan tour

OPM rockestra band Silent Sanctuary is set to reach a new international milestone as the group performs a three-date tour in Japan from March 27 to 29, followed by a Singapore show on April 5 at Timbre+ One North. Originally planned as a single concert, the Japan run expanded to three performances after strong fan demand, with all shows now officially sold out.
“This is our first time in Japan. Supposed to be one show only, but because of the fans, they opened a second show and then a third,” shared vocalist Sarkie Sarangay, noting that the band did not expect to discover such a large fanbase in the country. Violinist Kim Mirandilla-Ng described the upcoming tour as a moment the band feels “grateful for a new adventure,” while cellist Anjo Inacay highlighted the growing reach of OPM across Asia, saying it is exciting to see Filipino music crossing into neighboring countries.
The band will perform at Mr. Back Saitama, Livehouse Shinjuku SAMURAI, and Heaven’s Door, bringing their signature blend of rock instrumentation and classical strings to new audiences. Members shared that performing in Japan presents both excitement and challenge, as they look forward to meeting overseas fans and delivering performances that match the high musical standards of the livehouse scene. Fans attending the shows can expect a mix of classic hits, deeper cuts, and selected fan requests.
Following the Japan dates, Silent Sanctuary will continue its international appearances in Singapore, where the band plans to deliver what Sarangay described as a “full-blast performance” for supporters abroad. Tickets for the Singapore show are available via .
Coinciding with the tour is the release of the band’s new single “UNA,” under Universal Records, a refreshed version of a track originally recorded as a demo in 2009 and previously performed in the band’s early live sets. Released on February 27, the single is now available on all major streaming platforms.
As Silent Sanctuary continues to evolve creatively after more than two decades in the industry, the band remains driven by its passion for songwriting, live performance, and the enduring connection with audiences worldwide. “Walang humpay na pasasalamat,” Sarangay said in a message to fans. “Thank you to all the old and new fans. Sana hindi kayo magsawa, dahil hindi kami magsasawa gumawa ng kanta para sa inyo.”
About Silent Sanctuary
Formed in 2002, Silent Sanctuary is one of the Philippines’ most recognized OPM rock bands, known for its distinctive “rockestra” sound that blends alternative rock with orchestral elements such as violin and cello. With numerous hit songs and sold-out concerts across the Philippines, the band continues to expand its international reach while creating new music for both longtime supporters and new listeners. PR