Silent Sanctuary embarks on sold-out Japan tour

OPM rockestra band Silent Sanctuary is set to reach a new international milestone as the group performs a three-date tour in Japan from March 27 to 29, followed by a Singapore show on April 5 at Timbre+ One North. Originally planned as a single concert, the Japan run expanded to three performances after strong fan demand, with all shows now officially sold out.

“This is our first time in Japan. Supposed to be one show only, but because of the fans, they opened a second show and then a third,” shared vocalist Sarkie Sarangay, noting that the band did not expect to discover such a large fanbase in the country. Violinist Kim Mirandilla-Ng described the upcoming tour as a moment the band feels “grateful for a new adventure,” while cellist Anjo Inacay highlighted the growing reach of OPM across Asia, saying it is exciting to see Filipino music crossing into neighboring countries.

The band will perform at Mr. Back Saitama, Livehouse Shinjuku SAMURAI, and Heaven’s Door, bringing their signature blend of rock instrumentation and classical strings to new audiences. Members shared that performing in Japan presents both excitement and challenge, as they look forward to meeting overseas fans and delivering performances that match the high musical standards of the livehouse scene. Fans attending the shows can expect a mix of classic hits, deeper cuts, and selected fan requests.