‘Sine Sigla sa Singkwenta’ now showing at SM Cinema

Celebrating the 50th year of the Metro Manila Film Festival, SM Cinema brings back movies filled with emotion, art, and inspiration.

For only P50, get to revive and relive Filipino films in a new era of cinema, from October 9 to 15 at SM Cinema.

Support local films and watch at SM Cinema 6 in SM City Davao:

1. Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 2

2. Miracle in Cell No. 7

3. Magic Temple

4. Markova: Comfort Gay

5. Jose Rizal

PR