Gather your squad for the ultimate horror movie marathon this Halloween at SM Lanang as Sine Sindak returns to bring you a whole new level of thrills.

From spine-chilling jump scares to mind-bending psychological terrors, Sine Sindak 5 has every kind of nightmare waiting for you.

Starting October 30 to November 5, Sine Sindak, a horror film festival that brings together local and Southeast Asian horror movies, prepares a lineup of movies that are bigger, scarier, and more exhilarating than ever.