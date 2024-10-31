Gather your squad for the ultimate horror movie marathon this Halloween at SM Lanang as Sine Sindak returns to bring you a whole new level of thrills.
From spine-chilling jump scares to mind-bending psychological terrors, Sine Sindak 5 has every kind of nightmare waiting for you.
Starting October 30 to November 5, Sine Sindak, a horror film festival that brings together local and Southeast Asian horror movies, prepares a lineup of movies that are bigger, scarier, and more exhilarating than ever.
Nanay, Tatay
Three young girls are rescued by a loving couple who lost a daughter, but soon find that their
new home houses a restless spirit that haunts anyone it encounters.
Pasahero
On a late-night train, seven passengers turn a blind eye to a crime. Now, they experience what being helpless feels like.
House of Sayuri
Adapted from the popular horror manga series, a family moves into a house but soon discovers that it is haunted by a murdered girl.
The Thorn: One Sacred Night
In Javanese culture, Sengkolo is a negative entity that often haunts humans, brings bad luck, and disaster. On the first night of Suro, Sengkolo moves to target several weton who are his prey.
My Mother’s Eyes
Both Hitomi and her daughter Eri are cellists who are involved in a traffic accident, leaving Hitomi without sight and Eri paralyzed. While Hitomi wears camera-equipped contact lenses and Eri wears VR goggles, the two share one vision.
Mads
A teenager who tests a new drug before heading off for a night of partying finds himself picking up an injured woman, resulting in the evening taking a surreal turn.
Tenement
Soriya returns to Cambodia in a quest to find herself after her mother’s death. There, she finds a family she has never known and an old building filled with dark secrets.
V/H/S/Beyond
Six bloodcurdling tapes unleash horror in a sci-fi-inspired hell landscape, pushing the boundaries of fear and suspense.
Get your ticket at SM Lanang Cinema for only P150 or pay only P300 for an all-day pass where you can watch as many films as you like from the movie lineups. PR