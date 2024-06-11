SM Little Stars 2024 shines to spot young talents

Get ready, kids and parents! SM Little Stars 2024 is here, bigger and brighter than ever before! It's your child's chance to shine on a national stage and potentially transform their lives.

With SM Little Stars, kids can express themselves through the performing arts, nurturing young talent and enriching our communities. If you're between 4 and 7 years old and have a talent that can wow the world, SM Supermalls is looking for YOU!

This isn’t just any talent show – it’s the Philippines’ biggest mall-based kiddie talent search, held annually across SM malls nationwide. Now in its 15th year, SM Little Stars is a beloved tradition, uniting communities in showcasing their best and brightest.

In 2023 alone, a staggering 33,722 participants auditioned across 70 malls! This year, SM is bringing the talent showdown to its 71 participating malls for Preliminary Screenings, and we can’t wait to see the talent you’ll bring!