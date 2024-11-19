SPIT Manila to bring laughter to Dabawenyos

Their performances leave audiences in tears — not of sadness, but of uncontrollable laughter. Dabawenyos have long requested their live presence, and now that dream will become a reality.

Although SPIT Manila started years ago, their rise to fame was fueled by their creative use of social media. By uploading free improv skits online, they’ve garnered a loyal fan base. Their shows are based entirely on improvisation, often taking suggestions from the audience. Whether it’s a random word or a quirky phrase, the group transforms these into LOL (laugh-out-loud) moments on stage. They also incorporate musical segments, humming a tune while crafting humorous lyrics from audience suggestions.

One of their most beloved acts is the “Madam Oracle” segment. Three members share a single oversized dress, pretending to be a fortune teller. The twist? They answer audience questions by constructing sentences one word at a time, often leading to absurd and hilarious results. Their unpredictability and cleverness make every performance uniquely entertaining.

Grace Gavanez, a 23-year-old fan from Davao, shared her excitement about SPIT Manila's upcoming performance in the city. She mentioned that she had been following the group online, often leaving comments asking them to visit Davao. Now that her wish has come true, she is thrilled to see them perform live finally.

“I’m looking forward to their aircon humor and on-the-spot witty jokes. The idea of seeing them perform live makes me so excited!” she added.

Another Dabawenyo, Writ Corpus, expressed great excitement upon knowing that SPIT Manila is coming to Davao. Having followed the group on social media for some time, Corpus shared how thrilled she is that Dabawenyos will finally have the chance to witness SPIT Manila's performance live. Like many fans, she eagerly anticipates experiencing their unique brand of humor in person.

“SPIT Manila has always been known for their brand of humor that is the work of pure intellect and wittiness. It is the kind of humor that is not derisive or does not need to be ridiculed just to forcefully evoke laughter in the room. In the world of comedy where mockery is a trend, SPIT Manila has been a breath of fresh air. And I am so stoked that they are finally bringing their stage here for their Mindanaoan fans to enjoy and experience,” Writ added.

Mark your calendars and prepare for a night of non-stop laughter with SPIT Manila! Stay tuned to SunStar Davao for ticket details. AJA